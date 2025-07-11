Pakistan rejects Indian national security adviser's remarks

Pakistan Pakistan Pakistan rejects Indian national security adviser's remarks

Ajit Doval's remarks reflect deliberate attempt to mislead public: FO spox

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 11 Jul 2025 19:44:33 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) – Pakistan says the latest remarks by the Indian National Security Adviser Ajit Doval regarding the Pakistan-India standoff are a distortion and misrepresentation.

This was stated by Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Shafqat Ali Khan, at his weekly media briefing in Islamabad today (Friday).

The FO spox said these remarks not only reflect a deliberate attempt to mislead the public but also violate the norms of responsible statecraft.

He said boasting of military aggression against a sovereign nation is a grave breach of the United Nations Charter and established principles of international law. Rather than resorting to a fictitious narrative, India should accept the downing of six fighter jets and severe damage to other military targets.

Also read: Dar lashes out at Indian leadership for not accepting defeat

Replying to a question, Shafqat Ali Khan said Pakistan will continue to raise awareness of the international community about the dire and grim human rights situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The Spokesperson further said Pakistan condemns the human rights violations perpetrated in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, and the recent incident has attracted the entire international community to see it.

Indian armed forces are operating there with impunity, the spokesperson stated, adding that Pakistan will continue to highlight the depravity of the Indian policy.