KP governor hints at no-confidence move as numbers begin to stack up

Says they're aiming to secure 5 seats in upcoming Senate elections from the province

Updated On: Fri, 11 Jul 2025 19:12:00 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi has hinted that a no-confidence motion could be brought against the provincial government once the opposition has the numbers to pull it off.

Speaking to the media alongside PPP senior leader Khursheed Shah, Kundi revealed that around 30 MPAs in KP Assembly were independent, creating room for political maneuvering.

“When the numbers are complete, no one can stop us from exercising our democratic right,” he said.

Kundi emphasised that meeting political figures was routine in politics.

“If the opposition has more numbers, it has every right to bring a no-confidence motion,” he added.

He also touched on his longstanding political relationship with JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, noting that alliances were part and parcel of politics.

“We’re aiming to secure five seats in the upcoming Senate elections from KP,” he stated.

The KP Governor also expressed serious concerns over the rising terrorism in the province, blaming Afghan soil for being used repeatedly in such activities.

“We’ve asked the Afghan government multiple times to stop the use of their land for cross-border terrorism. It’s time we stand united against this threat,” he urged.

Commenting on the internal rifts within PTI, Kundi said the party was divided, and the opposition in KP must play a strong and responsible role.

He accused the current provincial administration of ongoing corruption, saying “loot and plunder is still the order of the day in KP.”