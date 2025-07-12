Terrorism in Balochistan is continuation of Operation Sandoor: Talal Chaudhry

Talal Chaudhry said that India is now targeting easy targets in Pakistan through its proxies.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Minister of State for Interior and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Talal Chaudhry on Friday said that Terrorism in Balochistan is continuation of India’s Operation Sandoor.

Talal Chaudhry, while speaking to the media, said that Indian proxies are targeting soft targets across Pakistan. India has stated that Operation Sandoor will continue, and the terrorism in Balochistan is a result of that.

He said that India is now targeting easy targets in Pakistan through its proxies, but Pakistani institutions and the Pakistani people are ready and will confront the enemy.

He was of the view that there is a need to strengthen counter-terrorism agencies in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. He said that incidents of terrorism in Balochistan have significantly decreased.

Talal Chaudhry said that the banned Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) are both proxy groups of neighbouring countries and are operating against Pakistan from across the border.

