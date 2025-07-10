Azma Bokhari denounces fake news, defends CM Maryam's governance

Says no audit report questioned Maryam Nawaz’s tenure; accuses PTI of funds misuse. propaganda

Updated On: Thu, 10 Jul 2025 18:26:25 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has criticised what she termed a "fitna (anarchy) group" for spreading propaganda and fake news, clarifying that no audit report has so far raised questions about the tenure of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

At a press conference in Lahore, Bokhari emphasised that transparency is the hallmark of Maryam Nawaz's administration.

She accused the former PTI-led Punjab government of misusing funds by stockpiling wheat in the name of farmers while profiting from the reserves.

She further stated that the province has seen a rapid decline in crime, with the "Dala culture" (referring to VIP culture) being eliminated. The performance of Punjab’s CCD (Criminal Control Division) is being widely praised on social media, she noted, quoting the Chief Minister’s commitment that no criminal would be allowed to roam freely.

Addressing political tensions, Bokhari challenged the PTI founder to bring his daughter into the political discourse and warned that disruption in the name of politics would not be tolerated.

“Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf has nothing better to do and constantly fabricates stories,” she said, adding that PTI-affiliated YouTubers even incited conflict during the India-Pakistan war narrative.

She also addressed misinformation regarding the reported meeting between US President Donald Trump and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, which she claimed was distorted by PTI for political mileage.

Concluding her remarks, Bokhari commended the Punjab government’s arrangements during Muharram, highlighting the religious harmony shown by all sects. She also shared that a delegation recently awarded CM Maryam Nawaz a Peace Award for her efforts in maintaining public order.