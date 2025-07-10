Five killed in truck-car collision in Dera Ismail Khan

The collision claimed the lives of four men and one woman traveling in the car.

Published On: Thu, 10 Jul 2025 15:56:31 PKT

DI KHAN (Dunya News) – Five people, including a woman, were killed in a tragic accident in Dera Ismail Khan when a truck collided with a car.

According to rescue officials, the incident occurred near Supper No 5 Jholay Hotel within the limits of Chashma Road, Kari Khaisoor Police Station.

Rescue teams arrived at the scene and shifted the bodies and injured to the hospital.

Local police have also reached the site and initiated further investigation. All deceased individuals were reported to be residents of Dera Ismail Khan.