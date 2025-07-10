SC rejects Fawad Chaudhry's plea to halt trials in May 9 cases

Pakistan Pakistan SC rejects Fawad Chaudhry's plea to halt trials in May 9 cases

Apex court directed Fawad Chaudhry to approach the Lahore High Court for consolidation of cases

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 10 Jul 2025 16:33:37 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Supreme Court has dismissed former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry’s request to halt the trials in multiple cases against him.

Chief Justice Yahya Afridi, who headed the bench, remarked, “Be thankful that the courts are functioning.”

During the hearing, the apex court directed Fawad Chaudhry to approach the Lahore High Court for the consolidation of cases related to the May 9 incidents.

Chief Justice Afridi said that no party’s rights should be affected and that the verdict would be written in the presence of all parties.

Summoning Special Prosecutor Zulfiqar Naqvi and Fawad Chaudhry to his chamber, he reiterated, “Be grateful the courts are working.”

He noted that since the cases are registered in multiple districts, many petitioners, including Fawad Chaudhry, are benefiting from exemptions, with Chaudhry already granted exemption from appearance by the Lahore High Court.

Read also: Fawad Chaudhry approaches CJP Yahya over delay in case hearing

Special Prosecutor Zulfiqar Naqvi objected, saying the Lahore High Court did not hear the case on its merits but dismissed it as non-maintainable, leading to the appeal in the Supreme Court. He also claimed that the High Court did not issue a formal speaking order regarding the Registrar's Office objections.

The Supreme Court ruled that these objections must also be addressed by the Lahore High Court, and thus the case should be heard there.

Fawad Chaudhry’s plea to stay trial proceedings until a final decision was also rejected. The chief justice clarified that issuing a stay on trial proceedings falls within the high court’s jurisdiction.

Fawad complained that his trial sessions go on until midnight, to which Chief Justice Afridi responded, “Be thankful the courts are functioning.”

He further added that any decision by the Supreme Court could impact both parties, and hence the matter should be resolved by the High Court.