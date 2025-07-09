Fawad Chaudhry approaches CJP Yahya over delay in case hearing

The chief justice says Registrar’s Office would inform them about scheduling of case in due course

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry appeared before Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Yahya Afridi on Tuesday, expressing concern over the delay in the hearing of his case despite court orders.

Accompanied by his lawyer, Advocate Faisal Chaudhry, the former minister told court that his case had not been scheduled for hearing, despite prior directives. Advocate Faisal argued that a larger bench was available, so the case should have been fixed accordingly.

Fawad Chaudhry also pointed out that since the Supreme Court’s instructions, the May 9-related cases were being heard on a daily basis, yet his case remained pending.

In response, CJP Yahya Afridi remarked that there must be no injustice while implementing the directive to conclude the cases within four months.

He emphasized that a single case should be heard in one anti-terrorism court (atc) on a given day, rather than having different aspects of the same case heard in separate courts simultaneously.

The chief justice assured that the Registrar’s Office would inform them about the scheduling of their case in due course.

