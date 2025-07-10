DPM Ishaq Dar arrives in Malaysia to attend ASEAN Regional Forum

He will participate in discussions on political and security issues affecting the Asia-Pacific regio

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has arrived in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, to participate in the 32nd ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF), according to the Foreign Office spokesperson.

Upon arrival at the airport, Ishaq Dar was warmly received by Pakistan’s Ambassador to Malaysia, Syed Ahsan Raza, along with senior officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The meeting will be attended by the foreign ministers and representatives of the 27 ARF member countries, along with the Secretary-General of ASEAN.

At the ARF Ministerial Meeting, the deputy prime minister and foreign minister will participate in discussions on political and security issues affecting the Asia-Pacific region, with a focus on promoting peace, stability, and mutual cooperation through dialogue.

During his visit to Kuala Lumpur, Dar will also meet with his Malaysian counterpart as well as other visiting Foreign Ministers and representatives. He will also engage with the Pakistani community in Kuala Lumpur.

Established in 1994, the ARF serves as a key platform for multilateral dialogue and consultations on regional peace and security issues. Pakistan has been an active member of the ARF since joining the Forum in 2004 and continues to contribute constructively to its activities and initiatives.

