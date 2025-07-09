PTI challenges reserved seats verdict in Peshawar High Court

The petitioner contended that PTI was not heard during the earlier proceedings

Wed, 09 Jul 2025 13:04:46 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has filed a petition in the Peshawar High Court over the verdict of reserved seats, asserting that these seats rightfully belong to the party.

The petition was filed by PTI Khyber Pakhtunkhwa General Secretary Ali Asghar. In the plea, the petitioner contended that PTI was not heard during the earlier proceedings regarding reserved seats, and the court was misled on the matter.

The petition requested the court to declare the Peshawar High Court’s judgments dated March 13 and 14, 2024, null and void. It further urged the court to grant PTI the right to represent its case on reserved seats.

The Election Commission of Pakistan and other relevant parties have been named respondents in the petition.