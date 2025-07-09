Turkish defence minister arrives to strengthen bilateral ties

Pakistan Pakistan Turkish defence minister arrives to strengthen bilateral ties

The Turkish minister was warmly received in Islamabad

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 09 Jul 2025 02:49:04 PKT

ISLAMABAD (APP): - The Minister of National Defence of Türkiye arrived in Islamabad Tuesday on an official visit aimed at enhancing defence cooperation and further solidifying the historic ties between the two brotherly nations.

Upon arrival, the Turkish Minister was warmly received by Additional Secretary (West Asia) at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Syed Ali Asad Gillani, a DPM’s Office news release said.

During his visit, the Turkish Minister is scheduled to hold meetings with senior Pakistani officials to discuss key issues of mutual interest, particularly in the fields of defence collaboration, regional security, and strategic cooperation.

Ankara also has cordial ties with India, but after its support for Pakistan, small Indian grocery shops and major online fashion retailers boycotted Turkish products, while New Delhi also cancelled Turkey-based aviation service provider Celebi (CLEBI.IS), opens new tab clearance over "national security" reasons.

