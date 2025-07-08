Pakistan, China discuss regional security dynamics

Chinese defence delegation impressed by PAF’s multi-domain capabilities

Updated On: Tue, 08 Jul 2025 20:29:30 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – A high level defence delegation led by Lieutenant General Wang Gang, Chief of Staff of People’s Liberation Army Air Force, called on Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force, at Air Headquarters Islamabad.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security dynamics and avenues of enhanced bilateral cooperation, particularly in the domain of airpower and operational synergy were discussed.

According to the Pakistan military's media wing, the Air chief extended a gracious welcome to the distinguished guests and reiterated that Pakistan and China enjoy historic and time-tested ties rooted in mutual trust, strategic convergence and shared aspirations for regional peace and stability.

Lieutenant General Wang Gang was given a comprehensive briefing on PAF’s modern force structure, strategic initiatives and the evolution of its operational doctrine. The Air chief also reaffirmed the strong bond of friendship between the two Air Forces and reiterated Pakistan Air Force’s commitment to expanding cooperation in training, technology and operational domains.

General Wang Gang expressed deep appreciation for the high state of operational readiness and the cutting-edge capabilities of Pakistan Air Force, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement said. He was particularly impressed by PAF’s seamless integration of Multi-Domain Operations, terming it a hallmark of modern air warfare and conveyed PLAAF’s keen interest in learning from PAF’s battle-proven experience in Multi Domain Operations.

Lauding the professional acumen and strategic foresight of PAF’s leadership, the visiting dignitary paid rich tribute to the exemplary performance of Pakistan Air Force during the recent conflict with India. He praised the decisive and measured response delivered by PAF pilots under the resolute leadership of the Air Chief, describing it as a textbook example of precision, discipline and courage in the face of unprovoked aggression.

The meeting stands as a testament to the shared resolve of Pakistan and China to advance their time-tested strategic partnership through deepened cooperation and innovation-driven collaboration.