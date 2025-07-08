Acing Nanga Parbat: PM names Qatari princess as Pakistan's tourism ambassador

Updated On: Tue, 08 Jul 2025 20:13:09 PKT

(Web Desk) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has named Qatari royal Sheikha Asma Al Thani as Pakistan's Brand Ambassador for Mountains and Tourism after she recently aced the Nanga Parbat.

Following her successful ascent of the dangerous Nanga Parbat, which is also known as the 'Killer Mountain', the premier extended his congratulations to the Qatari royal via the social media platform X and lauded her achievement as a symbol of inspiration and resilience.

Nanga Parbat is the world's ninth-highest mountain located in the Gilgit-Baltistan region.

"I am pleased to appoint Her Highness Sheikha Asma Al Thani as the Brand Ambassador for Pakistan’s Mountains and Tourism," the prime minister wrote on X.

"My heartfelt felicitations to Her Highness on her recent feat of scaling Nanga Parbat. It is truly inspiring! Her achievement sends a powerful message of courage and determination, and stands as a testament to the enduring friendship between Pakistan and Qatar."

The Nanga Parbat is also referred to as the 'Killer Mountain' due to its treacherous terrain and harsh weather conditions. It is considered one of the deadliest peaks globally for climbers.

Sheikha Asma's successful summit of this formidable peak marks a significant achievement for her career.

After clearing the peak, she wrote on Instagram: “Alhamdolillah, Nanga Parbat. My ninth 8000er and one of the toughest climbs I’ve faced. This mountain tested me in ways I didn’t expect, from black ice beneath my feet to rockfall every few seconds. A constant reminder of how fragile life truly is.”

Her this achievement marks her ninth successful attempt to conquer 14 highest peaks. The successful attempt to ace Nanga (aka the killer mountain) propelled her to the distinguished panel among the mountaineers who have climbed the top mountains.