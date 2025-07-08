'Stand against oppression': Imran Khan sends message through sister Aleema

PTI founder’s sons ‘to highlight human rights issues in Pakistan from the US’

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Aleema Khan, sister of PTI founder Imran Khan, has revealed that Imran has urged all party members to focus entirely on the movement for freedom and the rule of law.

She added that his sons, Suleman and Qasim, also wish to take part in the campaign.

In an interaction with the media outside Adiala Jail, Aleema Khan said: “The [PTI] founder has made it clear – the time has come for all Pakistanis to stand up for their freedom and for justice. He said everyone must rise against oppression, and we will also step out and join the movement.”

She added that Imran Khan believes those who cannot shoulder the responsibility of the movement should step down from their positions.

“There was no talk of negotiations. Right now, it's all about standing firm and sticking together,” Aleema clarified.

According to her, plans are being made for the return of Imran Khan’s sons, Suleman and Qasim, to Pakistan. “They will also raise their voices for human rights violations in Pakistan while in the US,” she added.

Aleema Khan expressed frustration over distractions that emerge whenever a movement gains momentum.

“Every time a movement kicks off, people start talking nonsense. But the founder has given the green signal – the movement must move forward,” she said.

She further stated that Imran Khan has said all other doors are now closed, and the only way forward is the movement.

“The leadership of PTI will lead the campaign, and it is up to them to announce the date,” she concluded.