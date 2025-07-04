No one in Pakistan's history has endured imprisonment like Imran, says Aleema Khan

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Aleema Khan, the sister of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, has said that no one in Pakistan’s history has endured imprisonment like former premier Imran Khan.

Speaking to the media outside the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Rawalpindi, Aleema Khan said that the PTI founder is imprisoned and spends 22 hours a day in the same cell. All prisoner facilities have been withdrawn from him, and his imprisonment conditions are harsher than those of an ordinary prisoner.

She stated that books have been banned for the PTI founder, and he is not being allowed to meet children. “Imran Khan is serving a sentence that no one in Pakistan has ever endured,” she said.

Aleema Khan also claimed that in Punjab, 26 MPAs were being de-seated, and those seats are being handed over to Nawaz Sharif. She added that the PTI founder has issued important directives for the launch of a new movement, which will begin according to the plan after the 10th of Muharram.

She further revealed that the PTI founder said there was no need for the 27th constitutional amendment — "just inform the nation as it is."

