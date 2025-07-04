Role of religious scholars vital in maintaining peace during Muharram: Naqvi

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has emphasized the vital role of religious scholars in maintaining law and order during Muharram-ul-Haram.

Speaking at a meeting with scholars from various schools of thought in Islamabad on Thursday, he noted that the efforts of law enforcement agencies are as important as those of religious scholars.

Underscoring the need for sectarian harmony, he said that invitation will also be extended to the religious scholars of all schools of thought to collectively offer Zohar prayer at Faisal Mosque on the 14th August this year. He said this will deliver a message that we are all united.

In his remarks, Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhary underlined the need for unity to ensure law and order during Muharram-ul-Haram as well as to defeat the terrorist elements.

Chairman Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad said they are all united for the security of the country.

