Saif urges Fazl to decline reserved seats by showing moral courage

Says reserved seats rightfully belong solely to PTI

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Adviser to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Information, Barrister Saif, has said that Maulana Fazlur Rehman and the opposition parties should show moral courage and refuse to accept the reserved seats.

In his statement, Saif said that if the opposition parties had even a shred of moral courage, they would decline the reserved seats. He added that while the law and the courts are bound by the 26th Constitutional Amendment, moral courage is not confined by it.

He asserted that the reserved seats rightfully belong solely to PTI, but a court decision has effectively put them up for auction. "First, PTI’s mandate was stolen through Form 47, and now the reserved seats are being distributed among others," he claimed.

Saif said that the "fake government" has used every tactic to eliminate PTI, but failed. In fact, he added, these efforts have only strengthened the party. He welcomed Ameer Haider Khan Hoti’s statement about not taking the reserved seats as a positive step.

The KP government spokesperson further stated that Maulana Fazlur Rehman had abandoned PTI during the 26th Constitutional Amendment. He said Fazlur Rehman should now show Islamic character and moral courage like Ameer Haider Khan Hoti.

