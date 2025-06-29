ECP rejects propaganda as baseless after reserved seats verdict

It says the commission has always performed its duties in accordance with the Constitution and law

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has rejected propaganda against it as baseless in the wake of Supreme Court ruling in reserved seats case, calling criticism on media unfounded and a pack of lies.

It said baseless propaganda is being spread against the Election Commission after the recent Supreme Court decision in reserved seats case.

The commission has termed the criticism on the media false and contrary to facts.

‘The Election Commission has always performed its duties in accordance with the Constitution and law. The Supreme Court has repeatedly affirmed the position of the Election Commission. The court has affirmed the position regarding secret ballots in the Senate elections, it said.

The Supreme Court declared the Election Commission's decision on Daska election as a constitutional measure. The Election Commission's interpretation of the PTI intra-party election was also declared correct, it said.

‘The Supreme Court also upheld the decision to delist APML. Other parties were also delisted for violating the law. The Lahore High Court's decision on the Punjab Election Tribunals was rejected, and the Election Commission's position remained unchanged. The Election Commission's position also remained unchanged in the case of reserved seats,’ it said.

‘The Election Commission does not make decisions under political pressure or public outcry. It makes decisions only based on the Constitution, law, and evidence. The commission is not swayed by the tactics of any party or group,’ it said.

