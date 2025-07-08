White House welcomes Pakistan's Nobel Prize nomination for President Trump

Pakistan Pakistan White House welcomes Pakistan's Nobel Prize nomination for President Trump

Karoline Leavitt says nomination highlights Pakistan’s recognition of Trump’s role in preventing war

Follow on Published On: Tue, 08 Jul 2025 07:10:04 PKT

(Web Desk) – The White House has formally welcomed Pakistan’s decision to nominate US President Donald Trump for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize, calling it a testament to his diplomatic intervention during a critical period in South Asia.

At a press briefing, White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt confirmed the nomination, saying it reflects Pakistan’s appreciation for Trump’s efforts in helping to de-escalate a potentially devastating military standoff between India and Pakistan.

“This nomination highlights Pakistan’s recognition of President Trump’s decisive diplomatic role in preventing a nuclear conflict in the region,” Leavitt said, also pointing to what she described as a broader record of international diplomatic achievements under Trump’s leadership.

Trump has also been nominated for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize by a Republican member of the U.S. Congress, citing his role in reducing tensions between Israel and Iran.

This isn’t Trump’s first brush with the Nobel spotlight. During his presidency, he frequently argued that his diplomatic efforts—particularly regarding India and Pakistan—warranted the honor.

At the time, he remarked, “They won’t give it to me—the Nobel is only for liberals,” a statement that drew both criticism and support.

