Heavy monsoon rain lashes Lahore

Dozens of feeders tripped due rain and technical faults, leading to power outages in multiple areas.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Heavy monsoon rain lashed Lahore and its adjoining areas in the wee hours of Tuesday which inundated low-lying areas and disrupted the power supply, Dunya News reported

The rain was reported from different parts of the city including Shimla Pahari, Lakshmi Chowk, Qartaba Chowk, Davies Road, Jail Road, Airport, Gulberg, Upper Mall, Mughalpura, Tajpura, Baghbanpura, Garhi Shahu, Nishtar Town, Pani Wala Talab, Gulshan Ravi, Sanda, Allama Iqbal Town, Samanabad, Johar Town and several other localities.

Rain caused disruption of electricity in parts of Lahore as dozens of feeders of the Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) tripped due to rain and technical faults, leading to power outages in multiple areas.

A heavy downpour in several areas of the inundated roads and streets in the provincial capital and motorists faced immense difficulties while trying to carry on with their routines.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, more rainfall is expected today and tomorrow across the country.

