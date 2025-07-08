Peshawar house fire claims four lives

According to fire brigade officials, the fire, triggered by a short circuit.

Published On: Tue, 08 Jul 2025 06:19:00 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – At least four persons, including two women, were burnt alive and two other were wounded in a house fire incident in Peshawar on Tuesday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the fire broke out in a house located in Koochi Bazar area of Peshawar, which spread very quickly and engulfed the entire house, killing four persons on the spot and critically injuring two others.

At least six fire brigade vehicles and rescue teams reached the spot and brought the fire under control after a hectic effort. Condition of two fire fighters also deteriorated during the operation.

Rescue teams have shifted the dead and injured to hospital. According to fire brigade officials, the fire, triggered by a short circuit. Further investigation is underway.

