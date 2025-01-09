One killed, four injured as roof collapses in Peshawar

Pakistan Pakistan One killed, four injured as roof collapses in Peshawar

The dead and injured were later shifted to the Lady Reading Hospital, Peshawar.

Follow on Published On: Thu, 09 Jan 2025 03:01:17 PKT

Peshawar (Dunya News) – A minor boy was killed and four other persons suffered injuries when roof of a dilapidated house collapsed in Peshawar on Wednesday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the roof of a dilapidated house located at Takhtabad Road near Shalam Bridge suddenly collapsed due to recent rains, burying at least five persons under the debris.

Rescue teams reached the spot and retrieved the dead of a minor boy from the rubble and pulled out four persons in injured condition. The dead and injured were later shifted to the Lady Reading Hospital, Peshawar.

