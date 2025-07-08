Afghan people must go back: Khawaja Asif

Afghan people must go back: Khawaja Asif

He said that many Afghan people are doing illegal business in Pakistan.

Published On: Tue, 08 Jul 2025 05:12:48 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Monday said that Afghan people should go back to their country.

Khawaja Asif said that Afghanistan is a peaceful country and a large number of Afghan citizen should leave Pakistan now. He said we have diplomatic relations with Afghanistan.

He said that many Afghan people are doing illegal business in Pakistan. Pakistan’s economy cannot bear the burden of Afghan people living here, he stated.

Talking about menace of terrorism, he said that Pakistan Army and police have rendered unprecedented sacrifices while fighting war on terror.

Commenting on the politics of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhawa, he said that the PTI leader should focus on improving the security issues of province and avoid criticising the national institutions.

