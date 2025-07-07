PTI voices concern over govt committee formed on merged districts

Pakistan Pakistan PTI voices concern over govt committee formed on merged districts

Barrister Gohar demanded that the government should dissolve the committee

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 07 Jul 2025 19:44:14 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has expressed severe reservations over the federal committee formed related to the merged tribal districts.

Addressing a press conference along with former KP governor Shah Farman and Sheikh Waqas Akram, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar said that the federal government has no authority to form a committee on the issue as the tribal districts have already been merged into the province.

Barrister Gohar said that the tribal areas have always been sensitive regions and five out of seven MNAs belong to PTI.

He demanded that the federal government should dissolve the committee immediately.

He said that the federal government should refrain from interfering in provincial affairs.

PTI chairman added that following the 25th Amendment, the tribal districts are now part of the province, and all legislation regarding the merged districts falls under the provincial government’s jurisdiction.

He said that 95pc votes from FATA were cast in favour of PTI in last elections.

Also Read: Tribesmen angry over KP-FATA merger, says Fazl

Meanwhile, Sheikh Waqas Akram said that the federal government only wants control over mines and minerals in KP.

He said that PTI would not allow any operation in FATA.

He questioned the authority under which the prime minister formed the committee, stating that the people of FATA and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa know how to make their own decisions.

Earlier, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government voiced serious concerns over the federal committee formed to address the merged tribal districts.

Barrister Saif, KP’s Information Advisor, participated in the committee meeting in Islamabad on behalf of Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, alongside the chief secretary and IG.

He sharply criticizsed the committee’s formation without consulting the province. "KP is the main stakeholder in the merged districts, yet no consultation was held," he stated.