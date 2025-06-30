Tribesmen angry over KP-FATA merger, says Fazl

Says ‘rigging-hit’ government is not acceptable

BATTAGRAM (Dunya News) - Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has said merging FATA into Khyber Pakhtunkhawa (KP) is a one sided and wrong decision, which has angered the tribesmen, adding those who did this are now regretting.

The JUI-F supremo said his party did not let the previous ‘rigging-hit’ government run nor it will let the incumbent government function as it has also come into existence as a result of rigging.

Addressing Sha'ir-e-Islam Conference in Battagram, Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that the decision to merge Fata into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is wrong and unilateral. The tribes are angry with this decision. Those who did this are now regretting their decision, JUI-F chief said.

He said the 2018 and 2024 elections were rigged, adding his party did not accept such governments. You don't have political insight. If you run the country with the consent of America, then why you talk about democracy, he said.