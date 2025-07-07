PM Shehbaz gears up for China visit, provinces told to finalise investment plans

Provinces must submit reports by July 11

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Preparations are underway for Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s upcoming visit to China, expected at the end of August 2025.

The Prime Minister's Office has issued instructions to all provincial governments to compile detailed investment plans for potential collaboration with China.

The Board of Investment (BOI) has requested comprehensive data on Pakistan’s current investment and business engagements with China. This includes both ongoing and proposed projects from across the provinces.

As part of the visit, a high-level delegation will accompany the prime minister. The agenda will feature bilateral meetings and a Business-to-Business (B2B) investment conference, aimed at expanding economic cooperation between the two countries.

Focus on current collabrations

Provincial administrations have been instructed to submit full reports on current collaborations with Chinese institutions. These reports must include project timelines, current status, and the expected social and economic impacts of each initiative.

Additionally, provinces have been asked to provide a summary of previous meetings held with Chinese delegations and companies over the past year. They are also to outline proposed future projects and sector-specific investment priorities.

Each province is required to present its successful initiatives and highlight available investment opportunities to Chinese partners. The BOI has set a deadline of July 11, 2025, for submission of all relevant documents and data.

