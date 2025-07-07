CM Maryam to embark on Japan visit in August

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz will undertake an official visit to Japan in August.

According to sources, she will depart for Japan on August 15, and the visit will continue until August 22.

During her stay, the chief minister is scheduled to hold business meetings and discussions focused on investment opportunities in Punjab.

The Punjab Board of Investment has been directed to finalise all necessary preparations for the visit.

Maryam Nawaz will also attend high-level meetings and meet with prominent business figures and representatives of major companies in Japan.

The visit is being seen as a significant step toward boosting investment in Punjab.

It is being hoped that the tour will further strengthen economic ties between Pakistan and Japan.

Last year in December, Maryam Nawaz had visited China seeking investment opportunities for Punjab.

She also held a meeting with high-level delegation of Communist Party of China in Beijing.

Maryam Nawaz was the first Pakistani female chief minister to visit China.

Senator Pervez Rashid, Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Minister for Information & Culture Azma Zahid Bukhari, Minister for Transport Bilal Akbar Khan, Minister for Agriculture Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani and a high-level delegation also accompanied her.

During her trip, she had visited Beijing, Shanghai, and Guangdong.