CM Maryam lands in Beijing to hold talks with Chinese leadership

She will be the first female chief minister to visit China at the invitation of the ruling party

Updated On: Sun, 08 Dec 2024 21:42:31 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif held a meeting with high-level delegation of Communist Party of China in Beijing on Sunday.

On this occasion, she expressed desire to make Punjab economically sound in collaboration with China.

Earlier, on reaching the Beijing Airport, she was welcomed by the six senior representatives of Communist Party of China.

She is the first Pakistani female Chief Minister to visit China.

Senator Pervez Rashid, Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Minister for Information & Culture Azma Zahid Bukhari, Minister for Transport Bilal Akbar, Minister for Agriculture Ashiq Hussain Kirmani and a high-level delegation is accompanying her.

During her trip, she will visit Beijing, Shanghai, and Guangdong. The visit will focus on exploring cooperation in the fields of Information Technology (IT), healthcare, and industry.

Maryam Nawaz will also meet prominent Chinese leaders and key government officials during her visit.