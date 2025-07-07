Bodies of four missing girls found in pond in Larkana

The four girls had gone to the fields to visit their parents but never returned

Mon, 07 Jul 2025 15:27:14 PKT

LARKANA (Dunya News) – The bodies of four young girls who went missing a day earlier were recovered from a pond in a village near Larkana.

According to police, the incident occurred in the village of Sahib Khan Milano in the Dokri tehsil of Larkana.

The four girls, all from the same family, had gone to the fields to visit their parents but never returned. After hours of searching, villagers discovered their lifeless bodies in a nearby pond.

The victims were identified as 5-year-old Bushra, 6-year-old Fatima, 7-year-old Humaira, and 8-year-old Amna.

Local residents retrieved the bodies and transported them home. The tragic news sent shockwaves through the village, plunging the community into mourning.

Following the incident, residents have urged the authorities to secure and safeguard open ponds in rural areas to prevent such devastating accidents in the future.