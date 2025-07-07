Experts urge urgent action against India's persistent water aggression

They highlighted deficiencies such as the lack of dams, government neglect, and water wastage

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Despite strong responses on the military front, threats continue to loom on the water front. Water experts have warned that immediate, serious, and practical measures are indispensable for water conservation. They emphasised that water is not just a natural resource but the nation's lifeline—and now is the time to protect it.

They caution that India’s water aggression remains a threat, and if an effective internal strategy is not adopted, the resulting crisis could pose a serious challenge to national security, including food security.

They highlighted deficiencies such as the lack of dams, government neglect, and water wastage, and stressed the need to curb excessive water use in agriculture, industry, and households.

Water experts are urging authorities to store rainwater, adopt modern water management systems, and launch national awareness campaigns. They say building dams, creating effective water policies, and employing technology are the only ways to safeguard this lifeline.