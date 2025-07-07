Landslides cut off dozens of villages in Haripur's hilly region

Pakistan Pakistan Landslides cut off dozens of villages in Haripur's hilly region

The blockade has severely disrupted daily commuting, food supplies

Follow on Published On: Mon, 07 Jul 2025 13:37:02 PKT

HARIPUR (Dunya News) – Multiple key roads in the remote hilly areas of Haripur's Ghazi Tehsil have been completely blocked due to landslides, severing ground connectivity between dozens of villages and the main town.

Major routes including Devi Road, Palyan Road, Kinerdi Road, and Makhar Road have been rendered impassable for over 36 hours. The blockade has severely disrupted daily commuting, food supplies, and access to medical facilities for the local population.

Due to the region’s rugged terrain, rescue and relief teams have yet to reach the affected areas. In the meantime, residents are making self-help efforts to clear the debris and reopen the roads, but the absence of heavy machinery remains a major obstacle.

Locals have urged the district administration and provincial authorities to launch immediate relief operations and restore road access without further delay.