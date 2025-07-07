Election tribunal can restore dismissed appeals over non-appearance, rules LHC

Justice Anwar Hussain of Lahore High Court has issued a ruling

Justice Anwar Hussain of Lahore High Court has issued a ruling

LAHORE (Muhammad Ashfaq) – Justice Anwar Hussain of the Lahore High Court, serving as an election tribunal, has issued a significant ruling stating that election tribunals have the authority to restore appeals dismissed due to non-appearance.

The judge released a detailed 16-page verdict on an election appeal filed by independent candidate Muhammad Yar against PML-N's Naveed Aslam from constituency PP-201.

The judgment stated that Muhammad Yar’s appeal was dismissed in December 2024 due to the absence of both the petitioner and his counsel. However, the tribunal has now reinstated the appeal and summoned both parties' lawyers for the next hearing.

The ruling clarified that, under the Election Act and multiple precedents from superior courts, election tribunals are fully empowered to reinstate dismissed appeals. The verdict references relevant rulings from the Lahore High Court and other higher courts to support its stance.

According to the written order, the petitioner’s lawyer was from Multan and was engaged at the Multan bench on the hearing date.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Yar himself was suffering from a lung infection, as confirmed by a submitted medical certificate. The court also noted that seasonal conditions, such as smog and fog in December, made travel particularly difficult, especially for individuals with respiratory illnesses.

The court further observed that the restoration application was accompanied by an affidavit, which added to its legal strength. Consequently, the tribunal restored the appeal and adjourned further proceedings until August 26.

Independent candidate Muhammad Yar had challenged the election victory of PML-N’s MPA Naveed Aslam through an election petition.

