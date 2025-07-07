Senior PPP leader Abdul Sattar Bachani passes away

PPP leadership expressed grief over the passing of veteran politician

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Senior Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Abdul Sattar Bachani has passed away at the age of 78.

According to family members, Bachani was under treatment at a hospital in Karachi.

Provincial ministers Sharjeel Memon, Zia Lanjar, Zulfiqar Shah, Nisar Khuhro, and Waqar Mehdi expressed grief over the passing of the senior PPP leader and offered their condolences to the bereaved family.

Sharjeel Memon described the late Abdul Sattar Bachani as a principled, sociable, and people-friendly personality, stating that he dedicated his life to serving the public and promoting democracy. His political struggle and services for democracy and the people will always be remembered.

He added that in this time of sorrow, they stand with the family of the late Abdul Sattar Bachani.