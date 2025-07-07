One killed in road accident in Karachi

The accident occurred in Baloch Colony area at the Shahra-e-Faisal.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – One person was killed and another sustained injuries when two motorcycles collided in Karachi on late Sunday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred in Baloch Colony area at the Shahra-e-Faisal where two motorcycle collided head-on due to over-speeding, killing one person on the spot and injuring another.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to hospital. According to police, the deceased was identified as Shehzad.

