Interior Minister thanks forces, praises peaceful observance of Ashura

He said that due to divine blessings and effective govt measures, Ashura was observed peacefully

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has expressed deep gratitude to Almighty Allah and commended the coordinated efforts of security forces and government institutions for ensuring a peaceful and secure environment during Ashura across Pakistan.

In a statement, Naqvi said that due to divine blessings and effective government measures, Ashura was observed peacefully in all parts of the country including Islamabad, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Sindh, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Azad Kashmir. All processions and majalis concluded safely and without incident, he confirmed.

“I wholeheartedly thank every soldier, officer, and official deployed for Ashura security,” said Naqvi, praising the dedication and professionalism of the Army, Rangers, Police, and civil administration.

He also acknowledged the commendable role of religious scholars in promoting sectarian harmony and interfaith unity throughout Muharram.

“Our forces performed their duties with devotion and unity, providing foolproof security to mourners and gatherings,” Naqvi added, emphasizing that the entire nation witnessed disciplined and exemplary coordination between field formations and law enforcement agencies.

He noted that from the first of Muharram to the 10th (Ashura), a comprehensive and integrated security plan was implemented successfully, which played a pivotal role in maintaining peace.

Naqvi concluded by saying, “We bow our heads in gratitude before Allah Almighty for the peaceful completion of the sacred days of Muharram.”