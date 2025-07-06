Religious unity evident across Pakistan on Ashura: Azma Bukhari

Public urged to reject sectarian rhetoric and promote tolerance

Cyber monitoring in effect as part of province-wide Muharram plan

FAISALABAD (Dunya News) – Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari has stated that religious harmony is evident across the country on the day of Ashura, urging the public to distance themselves from those promoting sectarianism.

Speaking to the media in Faisalabad, Bukhari said Ashura is a day to honour the spirit of sacrifice. She noted that the Punjab government has implemented comprehensive security measures for Muharram processions and gatherings, emphasising that maintaining peace is a collective responsibility.

She announced the activation of a cyber patrolling force for the first time during Muharram and confirmed that the entire provincial administration is fully engaged in managing the Muharram processions.

The minister highlighted that citizen safety and service provision are top priorities of the provincial government. Sanitation efforts have been enhanced, cold water stations have been installed along procession routes, and inspection visits were carried out in various districts. She also mentioned receiving messages of goodwill for the Chief Minister during her visits.

Bukhari added that objectionable and hate-based content on social media is under strict surveillance. Several individuals have been arrested for posting such material, and 417 websites spreading hate have been blocked.

She concluded that security measures are not symbolic but practical steps toward peace, reiterating the need for mutual respect among all sects and calling on citizens to reject divisive elements.