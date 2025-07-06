Ashura being observed across Pakistan with religious reverence

Law enforcement and security agencies have implemented strict measures to ensure peace and order.

President, PM pay tribute to Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA)

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Ashura, the 10th of Muharram, is being observed across Pakistan today with solemn religious devotion to honour the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), and his loyal companions at Karbala.

Mourning processions and religious gatherings are being held in cities and towns nationwide, where participants are paying heartfelt tributes to the sacrifices of Imam Hussain (RA) and the martyrs of Karbala. The processions feature Zuljanah—a symbolic representation of the Imam’s horse—along with noha khwani and matam (mourning rituals).

In Lahore, the central Ashura procession commenced from Nisar Haveli and is proceeding through its designated route, culminating at Imambargah Karbala Gamay Shah. Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited Nisar Haveli earlier to review security arrangements.

In Karachi, the central procession began at 9am from Nishtar Park and will conclude at the Hussainia Iranian Imambargah in Kharadar. Quetta’s main procession will emerge from Alamdar Road, while in Faisalabad, it will start from Azakhana Shabbir near Dhobi Ghat.

Law enforcement and security agencies have implemented strict measures to ensure peace and order. Mobile and internet services have been suspended along procession routes as a precaution against any untoward incident.

Yesterday, 9th Muharram was also marked with mourning gatherings and processions. In Karachi, the central procession ended at Hussainia Iranian in Kharadar under tight security. Lahore's 9th Muharram procession concluded at Pando Street.

Similar processions took place in Peshawar, Quetta, Rawalpindi, and other cities.

PRESIDENT, PM’S MESSAGE ON ASHURA

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in their messages on 10th Muharram, paid rich tribute to the sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions, saying that the day of Ashur gives us a message of sacrifice, truthfulness, sincere determination, and standing up for the truth.

Commemorating this historic day, President Zardari called upon the nation to follow the path of Imam Hussain (RA) and not only reform itself but also base the governance system, social attitudes and national priorities on honesty, decency and public welfare.

"The Day of Ashur is a bright and immortal chapter in Islamic history, which gives us a message of sacrifice, truthfulness and sincere determination".

He said: "This day reminds us of the great martyrdom of the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his devoted companions. This day is a symbol of an eternal struggle against falsehood.”

"Their message is still alive today and it is a profound message of standing firm on principles, not bowing down to oppression and coercion and making every sacrifice for the sake of truth," the president remarked.

Meanwhile, PM Shehbaz Sharif, in his message, urged the nation to take guidance from the life and character of Imam Hussain (RA) to overcome internal and external challenges and keep Pakistan on the path of peace, unity and progress.

“Ashura is a profound and instructive day in the history of Islam, which gives us the great lesson of patience, sacrifice and standing firm on principles. This day will continue to illuminate the conscience of humanity till the Day of Judgment,” he said.

“The battle that took place on the battlefield of Karbala on the 10th of Muharram is not an ordinary battle, but an eternal message for the entire world,” he remarked.

"This great sacrifice of his reminds us that protecting principles and standing firm on the truth requires great courage and unwavering faith,” he asserted.

The prime minister said: "The incident of Karbala teaches us that although the path of truth is difficult, it is the path that leads to the pleasure of Allah Almighty, satisfaction of hearts and eternal welfare. The message of the Supreme Imam is not limited to his time, but is a universal message, which even today convinces us that a Muslim stands for the truth, supports the oppressed, and supports justice in all circumstances.”

“We have to adopt qualities such as honesty, tolerance, patience, sacrifice and principledness in our national life. From individual attitudes to state policies, if we chart our course in the light of Karbala, Pakistan can become a welfare, just and self-reliant state that not only represents the aspirations of its people but also sets an example for the world,” he remarked.

