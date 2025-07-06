One dies as heavy rains lash capital, parts of Punjab

Low-lying areas submerged, power supply suspended

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Torrential rains lash Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Jhelum, Lahore and other parts of Punjab, with a report that a child died after roof of his house collapsed in Kahuta, Dunya News reported on Saturday.

Five persons were trapped in the house collapse. Rescue teams scrambled to the affected area and rescued four people, whereas a child could not survive.

Heavy downpours inundated low-lying areas of Twin cities and suspended electricity supply in many areas of the cities. The cities received 130-ML rain, prompting the district administrations to issue an alert for Lai Nullah and its adjoining areas.

It is reported that water level at Katarian has reached nine-feet. In submerged areas of the twin cities, heavy machinery was being used to clear the water. In the wake of heavy rainfalls, Section 144 has been imposed in Rawalpindi to ensure life and property of the masses, with warning to the people to adopt precautions amid the downpours.

In Indus River at the site of Chashma, low level flood has been reported, after which water entered low-lying and coastal areas. In Lahore, rain is reported in several areas. The fragmented power supply system of Lesco was disrupted, depriving citizens of power.

