Lasani Express' bogie derails near Narowal

Train operation on the track was suspended

Published On: Sun, 06 Jul 2025 03:26:06 PKT

NAROWAL (Dunya News) – The Lasani Express has escaped an accident when one of its bogies derailed near Baddomalhi while coming to Lahore from Narowal, Dunya News reported here on Saturday.

According to railway sources, Lasani Express 125UP was heading to Lahore from Narowal when one of its coaches derailed near Baddomalhi, suspending the train operation on the track.

It is reported that the train was at a slow speed due to which it averted a disaster. On information, police and personnel of department concerned reached the spot.

Railway staff started work to restore the train service. No causality or loss of property was reported following the derailment of the bogie.

