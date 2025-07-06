President, PM urge nation to follow path of Imam Hussain (RA)

Pakistan Pakistan President, PM urge nation to follow path of Imam Hussain (RA)

Ashura is a profound and instructive day in the history of Islam

Follow on Published On: Sun, 06 Jul 2025 05:52:35 PKT

ISLAMABAD (APP) - President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called upon the nation to follow the path of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA).

In a message to the nation on the occasion of Ashura Day 1447 AH, President Asif Ali Zardari said, “The Day of Ashura is a bright and immortal chapter in Islamic history, which gives us a message of sacrifice, truthfulness and sincere determination.”

He said, “This day reminds us of the great martyrdom of the grandson of Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH), Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his devoted companions. This day is a symbol of an eternal struggle against falsehood.”

“This day is not only an unparalleled story of sacrifice, loyalty and patience, but also a bright light that shows the path of truth and righteousness in the darkness of every era. The martyrdom of the Supreme Imam was not the result of any political or temporal expediency, but it was a divine mission based on truthfulness, justice and the pleasure of God,” he explained.

He said, “I pray to Allah Almighty to grant us the ability to follow the path of Imam Hussain (RA). May Allah instill in our hearts the spirit of faith, courage, piety, patience and sacrifice and make our country Pakistan a cradle of stability, prosperity and mutual love, Amen.”

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif urged the nation to take guidance from the life and character of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) to overcome internal and external challenges and keep Pakistan on the path of peace, unity and progress.

In a message on the occasion of Ashura 1447 AH, he said, “Ashura is a profound and instructive day in the history of Islam, which gives us the great lesson of patience, sacrifice and standing firm on principles. This day will continue to illuminate the conscience of humanity till the Day of Judgment.”

“The battle that took place on the battlefield of Karbala on the 10th of Muharram Al-Haram is not an ordinary battle, but an eternal message for the entire world,” he remarked.

He said, “The grandson of the Prophet, Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), along with his family and devoted companions, sacrificed their lives for the sake of truth, justice and religion, but did not bow down to falsehood.”

“This great sacrifice of his reminds us that protecting principles and standing firm on the truth requires great courage and unwavering faith. The martyrdom of Imam Hussain (RA) makes it clear as day that the true spirit of Islam lies in human dignity, justice, mercy, principledness and freedom,” he asserted.

The prime minister said, “The incident of Karbala teaches us that although the path of truth is difficult, it is the path that leads to the pleasure of Allah Almighty, satisfaction of hearts and eternal welfare. The message of the Supreme Imam is not limited to his time, but is a universal message, which even today convinces us that a Muslim stands for the truth, supports the oppressed, and supports justice in all circumstances.”