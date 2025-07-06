Steps taken to facilitate mourners, ensure security

Pakistan Pakistan Steps taken to facilitate mourners, ensure security

Over 108,000 policemen have been deployed

Follow on Published On: Sun, 06 Jul 2025 02:37:16 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Punjab government has taken unprecedented arrangements for peaceful Muharram, cleanliness and facilitating mourners.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s government has made biggest arrangements for Muharram in the history of the province, and full security is being provided for the processions and gatherings of mourners.

More than 108,000 police personnel have been deployed for security during Muharram in Punjab. An unprecedented collaboration between the administration, police, rescue and other institutions is being ensured.

Members of peace committees are present near processions and gatherings and are assisting in the arrangements. For the first time, cyber patrols are also being conducted during Muharram to combat fake news.

24/7 control rooms were established for comprehensive monitoring in the provincial, divisional and district levels, and food and water were provided to the mourners.

The entire medical staff, including field hospitals and clinics on wheels, were present. Bottles of cold water were also arranged for the participants of Ashura processions, and continuous surveillance is being carried out by Safe City cameras.

Special security gates were installed at the entrance and exit points, drones were also used to monitor processions and gatherings, and special arrangements were made for cleanliness under the Clean Punjab campaign.

In view of the heat and humidity, cold water was sprinkled on the routes of gatherings and processions, and all kinds of obstacles were removed from the route of the processions.