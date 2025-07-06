Monsoon rains flood low-lying areas in Punjab, disrupt life in Lahore, Islamabad

Rainwater has entered homes in low-lying areas.

LAHORE/ISLAMABAD – The ongoing monsoon spell has triggered heavy rainfall across several regions of Pakistan, including Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and other districts of Punjab, causing urban flooding and major disruptions.

In Lahore, torrential downpours accompanied by strong winds led to water accumulation in various neighborhoods, with rainwater entering homes in low-lying areas.

Islamabad and Rawalpindi recorded 130 mm of rain, resulting in submerged streets and the tripping of multiple power feeders, leaving several areas without electricity. In Rawalpindi, the water level in the Nullah Lai at Katarian rose to 15 feet, prompting authorities to issue alerts and deploy heavy machinery and emergency staff in vulnerable areas.

Rain also lashed parts of Azad Kashmir, adding to the monsoon activity in the northern belt.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, more rainfall is expected today and tomorrow across Islamabad, Punjab, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with scattered showers likely in Balochistan, Murree, Galiyat, and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, a tragic incident occurred in Kahuta, where a house roof collapsed due to the rain, resulting in the death of a child and injuries to four others. Five persons were trapped in the house collapse. Rescue teams scrambled to the affected area and rescued four people, whereas a child could not survive.