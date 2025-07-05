PM Shehbaz expresses grief over deaths due to flash floods in US

27 people, including nine children, have been confirmed dead after flash floods in central Texas

Sat, 05 Jul 2025 23:34:17 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed deep sadness over the loss of precious lives in the tragic flash floods in the US state of Texas.

In a post on the social media platform X, he expressed the hope that the ongoing rescue efforts would be successful in saving more people from this natural calamity.

The prime minister said Pakistan also suffered a similar incident in its north-west just a few days ago and can fully understand the pain and suffering of the bereaved families.

Shehbaz Sharif said our thoughts and prayers are with President Trump and the American nation during this difficult time.

— Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) July 5, 2025

Some 27 people, including nine children, have been confirmed dead after flash floods in central Texas, authorities said on Saturday, as rescuers continued a frantic search for survivors including dozens still missing from a girls' summer camp.

The sheriff's office in Kerr County, Texas said more than 800 people had been evacuated from the region as flood waters receded in the area around the Guadalupe River, about 85 miles (137 km) northwest of San Antonio.

"We will not stop until every single person is found," Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha said at a news conference.

At least 23 to 25 people from the Camp Mystic summer camp were missing, most of them reported to be young girls. The river waters rose 29 feet rapidly near the camp.

The US National Weather Service said that the flash flood emergency has largely ended for Kerr County, the epicenter of the flooding, following thunderstorms that dumped as much as a foot of rain early on Friday. A flood watch, however, remained in effect until 7 p.m. for the broader region.

Kerr County sits in the Texas Hill Country, a rural area known for its rugged terrain, historic towns and other tourist attractions.

Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick said up to 500 rescue workers were searching for an unknown number of people who were still missing, including many who had come to the area for an Independence Day celebration by the river.

“We don't know how many people were in tents on the side, in small trailers by the side, in rented homes by the side, because it was going to be the Fourth of July holiday," he said on Fox News Live.