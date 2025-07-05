India-Pakistan tensions persist as NSAs fail to meet despite ceasefire

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Despite a ceasefire brokered by the United States on May 10, diplomatic and security-level ties between Pakistan and India remain frozen, with no meeting yet between the two countries’ National Security Advisers (NSAs), diplomatic sources revealed.

According to insiders, both sides had agreed in principle to hold a high-level meeting between their NSAs at a neutral venue to talk over key issues including the Indus Waters Treaty.

However, that meeting has yet to materialize, and hopes for any significant breakthrough seem to be fading fast.

Although the Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) from both countries have been in touch and continue to follow a set communication schedule, the broader diplomatic engagement has hit a wall.

The situation took a turn for the worse when India unilaterally suspended the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan. In response, both countries have scaled down diplomatic relations by downgrading their missions and expelling each other’s diplomats. Now, only skeletal staff remain at both High Commissions, barely keeping operations afloat.

“Without proper diplomatic channels, critical issues such as water disputes, border tensions, and security cooperation have been left hanging in the air,” said one senior diplomat familiar with the matter.

The recent Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit was seen as an opportunity for the two NSAs to touch base, but even that window closed without any direct contact.

According to the Foreign Office, Pakistan’s delegation was led by Lieutenant General (r) Asim Malik, but no meeting with his Indian counterpart took place on the sidelines.

This diplomatic deadlock paints a bleak picture. While guns may have fallen silent along the border, the absence of constructive dialogue keeps tensions simmering beneath the surface. Analysts warn that without meaningful engagement, the ceasefire may not hold water in the long run.

“Peace talks can’t move forward if both sides keep dragging their feet,” said one regional expert. “What’s needed now is political will and a willingness to clear the air.”

The clock is ticking for both nuclear-armed neighbors to break the ice and get back to the negotiating table — before the window of opportunity slams shut.