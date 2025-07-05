No one can topple KP govt, says CM Gandapur

The CM also revealed that he is approaching the court regarding reserved seats

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur, has stated that his government is stable and that no member is going anywhere, adding that the Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cannot harm us in any way.

While speaking to the media in Peshawar, Gandapur said, "Those who think they can bring a no-confidence motion are welcome to try — the reality will become clear." He added that if the budget hadn’t been passed, the government would have fallen, and the blame would have been entirely their own. He accused opponents of celebrating prematurely, and claimed it was propaganda from within their own ranks suggesting the budget shouldn’t be presented — followed by an uproar when it was passed.

The CM also revealed that he is approaching the court regarding reserved seats, based on his nomination papers. He clarified, “I am not an independent candidate; I am a member of PTI. I never identified as an independent on my nomination papers — I clearly wrote PTI as my party.”

Speaking about the Swat River incident, Gandapur said that the bereaved family from Daska is demanding a government job, but noted that a Punjab domicile does not qualify one for government employment in KP. Instead, he announced that the family would be given Rs 20 lakh (2 million) per person, totaling Rs 20 million in compensation, and they were also advised on how to invest the amount in a business.

He also stressed the importance of resuming trade with Afghanistan, and criticised the contradiction in national behavior: "We chase foreign citizenship for ourselves but are unwilling to grant it to Afghans," he remarked.



