Governor doesn't have authority to topple KP govt, says CM Gandapur

Updated On: Thu, 03 Jul 2025 16:16:55 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur stated on Thursday that Governor Faisal Karim Kundi does not have the authority to topple the provincial government.

Speaking to the media in Peshawar on Thursday, Chief Minister Gandapur remarked that Governor KP Kundi couldn't even win a councilor’s election.

He added that an inquiry into the Swat incident is ongoing and action will be taken wherever negligence is found. He vowed that those responsible for the Swat tragedy will be punished, and illegal constructions along rivers will be demolished.

Meanwhile, Senator Irfan Siddiqui said that no such tactic will be used that could push Khyber Pakhtunkhwa into a crisis. He added that interpreting the Governor’s meeting with the Prime Minister as a conspiracy is incorrect. “A vote of no confidence is a constitutional and legal process even Imran Khan himself faced it.”

Additionally, the Peshawar High Court (PHC) has accepted Gandapur’s request for an extension of his protective bail and has ordered that the KP CM must not be arrested in any case.

