PTI warns against attempt to topple KP govt

He was addressing a fiery press conference at KP House, Islamabad

Topline PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar said that the party holds no personal enmity against anyone

Salman Akram Raja said PTI would continue its political struggle and won't back down

Feb 8 was a historic day when people stood against oppression

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur dared the Centre to topple his government if they have the required numbers.

Addressing a fiery press conference at KP House in the federal capital, Gandapur said that the struggle of PTI would remain continue till the real independence.

Flanked by other PTI leaders, he said that today’s parliamentary party meeting is a message of our unity.

“The constitution was violated, and our mandate was stolen. The May 9 was a conspiracy against the PTI founder,” said the chief minister.

Ali Amin Gandapur revealed that he was pressurised several times to give statements against the party founder.

He added that May 9 was just a pretext; the actual target was the PTI founder.

“You cannot topple our government through constitutional means. If you want to impose Governor’s Rule—go ahead and try,” CM Gandapur said.

BARRISTER GOHAR

Speaking on the occasion, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar said that the party holds no personal enmity against anyone.

He added that the PTI founder always talked about dialogue in the politics to end the stalemate.

He also challenged the opposition, saying, “If anyone is eager to bring a no-confidence motion in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, they’re welcome to try. Those plotting such moves don’t have the required numbers.”

Gohar stated that PTI's MNAs, MPAs, and senators participated in today’s meeting, where various key matters were discussed — including the reserved seats verdict, the party's future strategy, and the possibility of dialogue with the government.

"Any official course of action will be shared in due time," he added.

Addressing the letter from incarcerated PTI leaders proposing talks with the government, Gohar pointed out that the media often portrayed it as though the government had extended offers for dialogue which PTI then declined.

SALMAN AKRAM RAJA

PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja said that February 8 was a historic day when the people stood against the oppression.

“We’re told to move on and forget it,” he added.

He emphasised that PTI will continue its political struggle and won’t back down.

“It is a fight for human rights. Taking away our mandate won’t end the resistance,” he added.

SHEIKH WAQAS AKRAM

PTI Information Secretary Sheikh Waqas Akram has demanded an investigation into the deaths of the party's jailed workers, urging the chief justice to form a judicial commission to probe the matter.

He said the PTI leadership passed a unanimous resolution against the Constitutional Bench’s verdict on reserved seats and stated that the party would work to ensure the release of Imran and other jailed PTI leaders.

