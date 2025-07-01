Jailed PTI leaders urge national dialogue to end crises

Call for inclusive negotiations and access to party founder gains momentum from behind the bars

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Senior leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), currently incarcerated in Lahore jail, have issued a formal appeal urging the initiation of comprehensive negotiations to steer the country out of its worsening political and economic crisis.

In a joint statement released from jail on Tuesday, the PTI leaders emphasised that dialogue is the only viable path toward stability. "Negotiations must take place at all levels," the statement read, adding that both political actors and state institutions need to engage constructively.

The statement further proposed that political negotiations be prioritised as an entry point to broader talks, with incarcerated PTI leaders included in the process. It also called for improved access to PTI’s founding chairman to facilitate the formation of a negotiation committee.

The appeal was signed by prominent PTI figures including Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Dr Yasmin Rashid, Umar Sarfraz Cheema, Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed, and Ijaz Ahmad Chaudhry.