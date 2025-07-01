Aleema Khan claims 26th Amendment being used to sideline PTI founder

Alleges ex-PM being denied his basic rights

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Aleema Khan, the sister of PTI founder Imran Khan, has said that the effects of the 26th Constitutional Amendment are now becoming visible, and that efforts are underway to sideline the party founder.

Speaking to the media outside Adiala Jail on Tuesday, she said Imran Khan had raised concerns over the 26th Amendment and said that those currently sitting in the assemblies had come into power through stolen votes.

Aleema added that according to Imran Khan, the voice of the media has been silenced and now a 27th Amendment is being planned, gradually muzzling the public’s voice as well.

She quoted Imran Khan as saying that living in jail was better than living in a system of slavery.

Referring to recent developments in Punjab, Aleema Khan pointed out that 26 members of the provincial assembly were barred. She then reaffirmed her commitment to stand with her brother in every movement.

She further alleged the former prime minister was being denied his basic rights, including the right to meet his family and legal counsel.