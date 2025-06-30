PTI's mandate stolen, system paralysed: Sheikh Waqas

Sheikh Waqas Akram accuses state of injustice, rigged seat allocations, suppression of opposition

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Sheikh Waqas Akram on Monday alleged that the party's mandate was stolen during the February 8, 2024 elections, and what remained of their democratic right has also been snatched through unconstitutional means.

Addressing the media, Akram criticised the allocation of reserved seats, claiming they were distributed as political spoils. He asserted that the Constitution and justice have become irrelevant in Pakistan, where dissent is punished and speaking the truth is considered a crime.

He further alleged that the system has been paralysed and the people’s aspirations suffocated. "This is a Pakistan where telling the truth has become a punishable offense," he said, adding that Sindh House witnessed “markets of conscience” where lawmakers were allegedly bought and sold.

Akram claimed that despite PTI winning 180 seats, a party with only 17 was handed control of the government through what he described as blatant manipulation. “The entire judicial system stands destroyed,” he stated, citing political bias and lack of due process.

He condemned the denial of meeting rights to PTI’s founder, alleging that they are kept waiting outside Adiala Jail until the time ran out. "It is critical that these meetings be restored. The world is watching how Pakistan's most popular leader is being treated."

The PTI leader also highlighted recent events in the Punjab Assembly, where members protesting during the budget session faced bans and financial penalties. "Twenty-six of our members were barred, and fines worth Rs. 2 million were imposed on 10 opposition members," he said.

Akram concluded by denouncing ongoing terrorism cases against PTI MPAs since May 9, calling the Speaker of the Punjab Assembly’s conduct unacceptable. He vowed to continue pursuing all legal and constitutional forums to expose what he described as a deepening political and judicial crisis.