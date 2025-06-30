PPP not considering joining federal government yet: Sharjeel Memon

Memon clarified that no formal invitation has been extended by the PML-N to PPP

Mon, 30 Jun 2025 13:04:40 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) is currently not considering joining the federal government.

Speaking at a press conference in Karachi, Memon clarified that no formal invitation has been extended by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) to PPP for joining the government. However, he added, “If such a proposal is made in the future, the party might consider it.”

Commenting on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), he acknowledged it as a political reality but emphasised that court rulings must be respected. He advised PTI founder Imran Khan to abandon “negative politics” and engage in constructive political discourse. He criticized the PTI for tarnishing Pakistan’s image both domestically and internationally.

Memon stressed the importance of all political parties contributing to national progress through responsible politics. “Courts must function according to the constitution and law, not personal desires,” he said.

On the recent Swat tragedy, the minister urged against politicizing the incident. While calling for an investigation into the administrative failures, he opposed demands for the removal of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, emphasizing a focus on accountability, not political point-scoring.